Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Medical cannabis commission approves rules for future Georgia dispensaries

Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal signed a bill legalizing cannabis oil for people with chronic...
Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal signed a bill legalizing cannabis oil for people with chronic illnesses in Georgia more than seven years ago.(Sizov A.S.(Tali Russ) | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Tori Cooper
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wednesday marked a milestone for patients who’ve been waiting for easier access to medical marijuana in Georgia.

Companies tapped to grow and dispense the medicine in the state now have an official set of rules they must follow. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission approved rules on testing, inspections, and distribution.

“We’ve been at this for a very long time,” said medical marijuana advocate Sebastien Cotte. “We’re still waiting.”

Seven years ago, then-Gov. Nathan Deal signed a bill legalizing low-THC cannabis oil for certain patients who have a state-issued registry card. The law allowed those patients to possess the oil, but they couldn’t buy it in Georgia.

Since 2015, patients and their caregivers have had to cross state lines to obtain the oil, which is against federal law.

“I have to find a way to get the cannabis, and I have had to break laws to do what I have to do as a dad to see my son stay alive,” said Cotte, whose son Jagger suffers from a rare neurological disorder that makes him immobile.

Jagger’s life expectancy was age four, and now Jagger is twelve. Cotte credits medicinal cannabis for his son’s relief and progress.

“And now finally, hopefully, in the next month to month-and-a-half, we should have some dispensaries here.”

On Wednesday, there was new hope for Cotte as the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission Board laid out the new rules for the two Georgia companies getting the green light to open dispensaries.

Trulieve Georgia Inc. and Botanical Sciences LLC will have to stay on top of quality control, product tracking, labeling, dispensing locations, and enforcement.

Licensing those companies in Georgia came with controversy.

“There were for lack of a better word, issues with the awarding processes of licensing, “Attorney Jerome Lee said.

Lee represents Georgia Atlas, one of several medicinal cannabis companies suing Georgia after they said they were denied licensing.

“The state has elected to proceed forward even though the litigation is still pending, and in theory, you could have a court order that undoes all of this,” Lee said.

As for Cotte, he’s just hoping medicinal marijuana locations become more convenient soon.

“Our process was honestly a mess in Georgia, and I’m not surprised about the lawsuit. I just hope it’s not going to hold up the entire process,” Cotte said.

The two companies each will be allowed to open up to five dispensary locations, according to the commission.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Several suspects arrested, items seized by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say
A mild breeze the rest of Wednesday with peeks of sunshine at times.
Rain moving out, Mild breeze continues before turning colder
Suspect in Columbus bank fraud cases
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes

Latest News

LaGrange man falsely reports gunpoint robbery due to being late on rent
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released its statistics from 2022.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers release 2022 statistics
Local advocate defends 'Stop Cop City' demonstrators after vandalism
Atlanta police respond after Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency
INTERVIEW: Girls Inc. Columbus and Phenix-Russell new COO speaks to WTVM
INTERVIEW: Girls Inc. Columbus and Phenix-Russell new COO speaks to WTVM
The Muscogee County School District held its 2023 District Spelling Bee. The top-three...
Muscogee County School District hosts district spelling bee, two students advance to regional competition