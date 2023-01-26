Muscogee County School District hosts district spelling bee, two students advance to regional competition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Muscogee County School District held its 2023 District Spelling Bee. The top-three finishers in the district were Priyanshu Biswal, Sonali Sahai and Allison McPherson.

Biswal is an eighth grader from Blackmon Road Middle School and placed first in the district. Sahai is a seventh grader from Richards Middle School and placed second in the district. McPherson is also a seventh grader, but from Rainey McCullers School of the Arts. McPherson placed third in the MCSD Spelling Bee.

The first and second-place winners will compete in the Region 6 Spelling Bee on February 25th, 2023 in Perry, Georgia. Priyanshu Biswal and Sonali Sahai will advance to regional competition and represent the Muscogee County School District, in middle Georgia.

