Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Muscogee County School District hosts district spelling bee, two students advance to regional competition

The Muscogee County School District held its 2023 District Spelling Bee. The top-three...
The Muscogee County School District held its 2023 District Spelling Bee. The top-three finishers in the district were Priyanshu Biswal, Sonali Sahai and Allison McPherson.(Muscogee County School District (MCSD))
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Muscogee County School District held its 2023 District Spelling Bee. The top-three finishers in the district were Priyanshu Biswal, Sonali Sahai and Allison McPherson.

Biswal is an eighth grader from Blackmon Road Middle School and placed first in the district. Sahai is a seventh grader from Richards Middle School and placed second in the district. McPherson is also a seventh grader, but from Rainey McCullers School of the Arts. McPherson placed third in the MCSD Spelling Bee.

The first and second-place winners will compete in the Region 6 Spelling Bee on February 25th, 2023 in Perry, Georgia. Priyanshu Biswal and Sonali Sahai will advance to regional competition and represent the Muscogee County School District, in middle Georgia.

Stay tuned with News Leader 9, for more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Several suspects arrested, items seized by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say
A mild breeze the rest of Wednesday with peeks of sunshine at times.
Rain moving out, Mild breeze continues before turning colder
Suspect in Columbus bank fraud cases
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes

Latest News

Goodwill is preparing to help the community during tax season by offering free tax preparation...
Goodwill to provide free tax preparation services for the community
crime scene tape
Auburn police investigate after pedestrian killed on I-85
Springer Opera House’s Paul Pierce announces stepping down
Springer Opera House’s Paul Pierce announces stepping down
Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Columbus recorded an unemployment rate of 3.3...
December unemployment rates decrease in Columbus