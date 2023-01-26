Police searching for Columbus woman involved deadly Philadelphia stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a Columbus woman connected to a deadly stabbing earlier this week.

Police say they are looking for 19-year-old Nicole Rogers.

According to officials, the murder occurred on Monday, Jan. 23, just before noon in the Germantown neighborhood across the street front an elementary school.

Officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to the neck in the third-floor bathroom.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Rogers may be driving a 2017 black Kia Sorento with the Georgia license plate CUS 1413.

There are no details about what led to the deadly incident or if Rogers knew the victim.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information should contact 215-686-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.