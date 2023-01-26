Business Break
Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping

(WITN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two separate police chases in Columbus by Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers ended with one suspect arrested and two escaping on Jan. 24.

According to GSP, the first incident occurred when a trooper used emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. Due to the driver refusing to stop, a chase began and lasted through several city streets.

The trooper performed a particular driving maneuver, ending the pursuit. The driver of the vehicle was arrested, and charges are still pending.

GSP says the second chase happened when a trooper attempted to execute a traffic stop on a truck.

The driver refused to stop, jumped out of their vehicle and got into the passenger seat of a Nissan Altima. The Altima took off down several side streets, but the trooper ultimately hit the car and stopped it.

However, both suspects got out of the vehicle and were about to escape.

A pistol and numerous drugs, including crack cocaine, were recovered inside the car.

All evidence was turned over to the Columbus Police Narcotics Unit for further investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

