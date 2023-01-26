Valley High boys off to 23-0 start, best start in program history

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Valley Rams boys basketball team is off to its best start in program history and they seem to really only just be getting started.

23-0.

A significant number throughout the basketball world, yet that’s the number of games they’ve won all season, every last one they’ve played.

“It’s been exciting, I mean the kids come in excited. Nobody is late. We have a motto, we go to the end of the tunnel, everybody goes and touches the sign, says it’s time to clock in and we clock in. And we get in between the lines, it’s time to work,” Marshon Harper, Valley boy’s head basketball coach said.

The Rams have been playing lights out this season, looking to avenge last season.

Coach Harper says his guys have been locked in every sense.

“Had a bitter taste in our mouth last year. We made it to the Sub-region of the playoffs and got beat. We were down by one and collapsed from there. But the kids they bought in, we had two seniors on that team. So everybody returned. So when they returned they were ready to work,” Harper said.

Coach and his guys only have one thought on their minds this season.

“The goal is to win a state title, that’s all we are talking about. We break it down on champions every day. That’s what we are talking about. We ain’t talking about winning no area, we ain’t talking bout no final four, no elite eight, no sweet 16, we talking about winning the title,” Harper said.

“We coming for that state championship, that’s all I got to say,” Denali Dooley, Valley senior guard/forward said.

“I want them to know we coming, we the best around here, and next year we are gone be here too,” Ian Crim-Davis, Valley junior forward said.

For the team to make it all the way to this ship, the guys know what they have to do.

“Keep building on what we building on now. We playing great basketball right now. Just keep building on top of that and we’ll reach our goal,” Jamarious Martin, Valley senior guard said.

