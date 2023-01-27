Alonzo Dargan, Jr. sentenced to life for murder of pregnant Troup Co. woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man charged in the murder of a pregnant Troup County woman received a life sentence after pleading guilty to all charges.

On Oct. 5, 2022, Troup County deputies were called to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered a car sprayed with multiple bullets and an unresponsive female victim, 28-year-old Akelia Ware, inside.

Ware was taken to a Columbus hospital, where she and her unborn child were pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

According to officials, the former Army soldier Alonzo Dargan, Jr. was arrested in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Oct. 7, 2022, days after he was developed as a suspect in the death of the pregnant woman and her 33-week-old unborn child.

During the investigation, it was later revealed that Dargan Jr. was the father of Ware’s child, and the two were in “some type of relationship.”

On Jan. 27, the suspect appeared in a Troup County court and pleaded guilty to the following charges,

Malice murder

Felony murder

Feticide

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

A judge sentenced him to life with a possibility of parole after serving 60 years.

Ware was a registered nurse and left behind five additional children.

