Chill sticking around for now, Rain returns later in weekend

Tyler’s forecast
Staying chilly Friday after a cold start, but at least the winds will be calmer. Rain returns toward the end of the weekend.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Staying quite chilly through most of the weekend, but at least we’ll have sun and dry weather for at least half of it. The weather turns more unsettled later in the weekend and into next week at times.

After starting off in the upper 20s and low 30s Friday morning, highs today will reach 52-56 degrees. The main difference today versus yesterday will be the lighter wind so it won’t feel as cold. There will be some passing high clouds this afternoon, but as a whole it will be mostly sunny.

Lighter winds and sunshine with a definite nip still in the air.
Lighter winds and sunshine with a definite nip still in the air.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly clear tonight and very light winds will allow temperatures to drop fast. Another freezing overnight for many with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s early Saturday.

Saturday morning starts off in the 20s and 30s.
Saturday morning starts off in the 20s and 30s.(Source: WTVM Weather)

For the weekend, mostly sunny to partly cloudy Saturday. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will be dry. We really cloud up Sunday, but at least the first half of the day should still be rain-free before rain moves in as the afternoon and evening progresses. As of now, it looks like the best coverage of rain doesn’t move in until at least mid to late afternoon Sunday. Rain could be heavy Sunday evening and Sunday night.

A dry start to the weekend, but the same can't be said by later Sunday into Sunday night.
A dry start to the weekend, but the same can't be said by later Sunday into Sunday night.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A bit of the rain may linger into early Monday, but most of us should be fairly dry after sunrise. Occasional rain will swing through next week. Tuesday’s rain chance may favor our northern counties while higher rain coverage is anticipated overall Wednesday and Thursday at times. It should be warmer through at least the first half of next week.

A warming trend is on the way early next week. The response will be some rain at times.
A warming trend is on the way early next week. The response will be some rain at times.(Source: WTVM Weather)

