Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Confederate group instructed to remove Tuskegee statue, court records say

City of Tuskegee and Macon County officials working to have confederate monument removed.
City of Tuskegee and Macon County officials working to have confederate monument removed.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy has 60 days to remove a controversial statue in the town square, according to a Macon County Circuit Court.

According to the order filed Thursday, the tract of property that was conveyed by deed from Macon County to the Tuskegee Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy contained the following provision:

TO HAVE AND TO HOLD unto the Tuskegee Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy for the purpose of maintaining a park for white people and maintaining a monument to the memory of the Confederate soldiers of Macon County, Alabama and upon the failure of the property to be used in said manner, the same shall revert to Macon County, Alabama, immediately, in fee simple.

According to Circuit Judge Steven Perryman, “there is no evidence to support that the property had been used as a park for white people,” and therefore, it must be given back to the county.

The chapter has been instructed to retrieve and remove the statue from the property within 60 days. However, the chapter could file an appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court.

“We’re particularly pleased today to be here today, to see something that’s worked out as had been indicated, and a very peaceful procedure went through the process,” Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood said. “It was done right. It was done legally. The judge made his ruling and all can recognize that we can move forward.”

We have reached out to the chapter’s representatives for a comment on the order.

The Macon County Commission filed the lawsuit against the Tuskegee Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, asking a court to give it the deed to a downtown square where the memorial has stood for 115 years.

An attorney for the Tuskegee chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Jay Hinton, previously said the group owns the square legally and wants the monument to remain.

It has long been a source of controversy in the predominantly African American city. It has been the target of vandalism on multiple occasions and in decades past.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father, stepmother of Baby Jane Doe extradited to Opelika
Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping
Lemongrass Thai and Sushi 2 fire damage
Lemongrass 2 in Columbus closed for renovations due to fire
Police searching for Columbus woman involved deadly Philadelphia stabbing
Police searching for Columbus woman involved deadly Philadelphia stabbing
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say

Latest News

The Sip and Shop event will be held at The Columbus Trade Center, on Thursday, February 2.
Uptown Columbus to host Sip and Shop in February
Opelika Jane Doe’s father, stepmother arrive at Lee Co. Justice Center
Opelika Jane Doe’s father denied bond; stepmother’s bond set
Homelessness on the rise in the Chattahoochee Valley
Homelessness on the rise in the Chattahoochee Valley
Homelessness on the rise in the Chattahoochee Valley
Homelessness on the rise in the Chattahoochee Valley
Phenix City mayor says city is in good financial position during State of City Address
Phenix City mayor says city is in good financial position during State of City Address