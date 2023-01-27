Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

CVS, Walmart pharmacies to cut hours

Both companies are reportedly feeling the pitch of staffing issues.
Both companies are reportedly feeling the pitch of staffing issues.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might want to check your pharmacy’s hours before you pick up your next prescription.

CVS and Walmart are reducing pharmacy hours amid a staff shortage in the industry.

Beginning in March, Walmart pharmacies will close two hours earlier, at 7 p.m. CVS said it will shift or cut hours at about 6,000 locations also starting in March.

Walgreens made similar changes last year.

Locally owned pharmacies are facing the same problem.

The National Community Pharmacists Association said more than three-quarters of pharmacies in the U.S. report staffing difficulties.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father, stepmother of Baby Jane Doe extradited to Opelika
Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping
Lemongrass Thai and Sushi 2 fire damage
Lemongrass 2 in Columbus closed for renovations due to fire
Police searching for Columbus woman involved deadly Philadelphia stabbing
Police searching for Columbus woman involved deadly Philadelphia stabbing
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say

Latest News

The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk...
Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers are in stores now
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
Memphis braces for release of video showing Tyre Nichols beaten by police
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice...
US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author in NYC
Amore “Baby Jane Doe” Wiggins investigation continues in Opelika
Amore “Baby Jane Doe” Wiggins investigation continues in Opelika