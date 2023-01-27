Doctors appointments come to students and staff at school in Harris Co.

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - In just a few days, Park Elementary will have new telehealth technology available for students and staff to have a medical appointment in the comfort of their school building.

The partnership funded through various grants and community funding.

It’s all part of the Harris County School District along with Mercer Medicine of Harris County partnering to bring a Telehealth Program to all of the districts seven schools.

“It helps our students and our staff to one, stay healthy, it gives them convenient, quality healthcare, it reduces their absenteeism,” said HCSD Assistant Superintendent of Support Services Shelia Baker.

The program infuses a telehealth visit with a doctor along with a trained school nurse on site for additional assessment.

Students must be registered for the program. Here’s how it works.

“Say a student comes at 8 a.m. - his ears have been hurting for a couple days, call the parent, look in his ears,” said Park Elementary Nurse Audra Miller. “He’s got an ear infection, the doctor writes his script, it’ll be ready to be picked up, the student can go about his school day.”

Helping parents and staff save some drive time for easily diagnosed conditions.

One parent who’s ready to register his child agrees.

“It’s a great program particularly in a rural community where there is some distance for some to drive and get healthcare,” Craig Greenhaw.

While there are similar programs statewide Harris County is the first to include care for staff.

Making the state-of-the-art program a lifesaver for years to come.

“It’ll help reduce the amount of instructional disruptions with having to be able to go to these other health care facilities that are far away from us,” said Park Elementary Principal Dr. Allyson Douthit .

In order to get a telehealth appointment, students and staff must be enrolled. You can find enrollment packets on the districts website and packets are also available at all 7 of the districts schools.

The program officially launches January 31.

