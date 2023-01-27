Business Break
Homelessness on the rise in the Chattahoochee Valley

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The number of homeless people in the Chattahoochee Valley is on the rise with the number of children without a home jumping by some 350-percent in the last year.

A United Way Agency - Home for Good - conducted their annual “Point-in-Time” assessment this week - counting the number of homeless in the area. The goal is to identify those without a place to live and connect them to needed services in the region.

This year’s count totaled 276 homeless people in the Columbus area - that’s a 14 percent increase from last year. The number included 36 children - the year before only eight children were counted as homeless.

The majority of the homeless are living in shelters. Home for Good will use these numbers when developing services in the area.

