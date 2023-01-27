Junior League of Columbus to host annual character breakfast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) – On Saturday February 4, the Junior League of Columbus will host its 2023 Character Breakfast.

The Character Breakfast will be in the Ministry Center at St. Luke United Methodist Church - located at 301 11th St. in Columbus. Attendees can choose from two seatings: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

All proceeds will support the Junior League of Columbus’ Healthy Child Initiatives, in Columbus. Both seatings will feature kids’ favorite TV and movie characters and princesses. A fantastic breakfast buffet is included in the price of a ticket. Tickets and event sponsorship are on sale now at Junior League of Columbus.

Adult tickets are $30 and child tickets are $18. All of the funds will benefit the JLC’s nationally registered Diaper Bank, Project Prom event, Teens Who Care Scholarship Program, Kids in the Kitchen event, support for Wynnton Arts Academy, and more.

Tickets can be purchased online at Junior League of Columbus.

