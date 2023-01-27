Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Junior League of Columbus to host annual character breakfast

On Saturday February 4, the Junior League of Columbus (JLC) will host its 2023 Character...
On Saturday February 4, the Junior League of Columbus (JLC) will host its 2023 Character Breakfast.
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) – On Saturday February 4, the Junior League of Columbus will host its 2023 Character Breakfast.

The Character Breakfast will be in the Ministry Center at St. Luke United Methodist Church - located at 301 11th St. in Columbus. Attendees can choose from two seatings: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

All proceeds will support the Junior League of Columbus’ Healthy Child Initiatives, in Columbus. Both seatings will feature kids’ favorite TV and movie characters and princesses. A fantastic breakfast buffet is included in the price of a ticket. Tickets and event sponsorship are on sale now at Junior League of Columbus.

Adult tickets are $30 and child tickets are $18. All of the funds will benefit the JLC’s nationally registered Diaper Bank, Project Prom event, Teens Who Care Scholarship Program, Kids in the Kitchen event, support for Wynnton Arts Academy, and more.

Tickets can be purchased online at Junior League of Columbus.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping
Father, stepmother of Baby Jane Doe extradited to Opelika
Lemongrass Thai and Sushi 2 fire damage
Lemongrass 2 in Columbus closed for renovations due to fire
Police searching for Columbus woman involved deadly Philadelphia stabbing
Police searching for Columbus woman involved deadly Philadelphia stabbing
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say

Latest News

According to officials, a small camper was on fire and had been intentionally set by a person...
Troup County man charged with felonies after incident on Youngs Mill Road
Opelika Jane Doe’s father, stepmother arrive at Lee Co. Justice Center
Opelika Jane Doe’s father, stepmother arrive at Lee Co. Detention Center
Lamar Vickerstaff arrives to Lee Co. Detention Center
Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. arrives to Lee Co. Detention Center
Ruth Vickerstaff
Ruth Vickerstaff arrives at Lee Co. Jail