LaGrange City Council member sworn into office, two seats remain vacant

On January 27, Quay Boddie was sworn into office as a LaGrange City Council Member
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On January 27, Quay Boddie was sworn into office as a LaGrange City Council Member. Boddie was unanimously appointed by council members Tuesday evening at the LaGrange City Council meeting.

District 2 Councilman Willie T. Edmondson and District 1 Councilman Jim Arrington, both stepped down from their seats to run for mayor. Having three seats vacant, the remaining four city council members unanimously voted to appoint Councilman Boddie to take the seat of Edmondson. Edmondson has less than one year left in his term, so according to city ordinance, a person can be appointed to fill the seat.

The election to vote for the LaGrange Mayor will be Tuesday, March 21st. The election to fill District 1 City Councilman Jim Arrington’s seat, will likely be in June. In November, the seats for District 2 City Councilman Quay Boddie, District 2 City Councilman Leon Childs, and District 1 City Councilman Mark Mitchell will be up for election.

