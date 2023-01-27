Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika Jane Doe’s father, stepmother arrive at Lee Co. Detention Center

Opelika Jane Doe’s father, stepmother arrive at Lee Co. Justice Center
Opelika Jane Doe’s father, stepmother arrive at Lee Co. Justice Center(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The father and stepmother of Opelika Jane Doe, known as Amore Wiggins, were extradited from Florida on Thursday, January 26.

Amore’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., is facing a felony murder charge, while her stepmom, Ruth Vickerstaff, is facing a failure to report a missing child charge.

The Vickerstaffs arrived in Opelika on Jan. 26 to be processed before being taken to the Lee County Detention Center.

News Leader 9 had crews catch this video tonight of Ruth Vickerstaff arriving at the Lee County Justice Center.

Lamar arrived to the center in the early hours of Friday morning, as seen in the video below.

Both were being held in Jacksonville, Florida since their arrest on January 17.

The two will appear in court on January 27 - and News Leader 9 will have more information on that.

In a exclusive interview, our Katrice Nolan spoke with Amore’s mom on her daughter, Amore, and on the Vickerstaffs. The full interview can be watched HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping
Father, stepmother of Baby Jane Doe extradited to Opelika
Lemongrass Thai and Sushi 2 fire damage
Lemongrass 2 in Columbus closed for renovations due to fire
Police searching for Columbus woman involved deadly Philadelphia stabbing
Police searching for Columbus woman involved deadly Philadelphia stabbing
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say

Latest News

According to officials, a small camper was on fire and had been intentionally set by a person...
Troup County man charged with felonies after incident on Youngs Mill Road
Lamar Vickerstaff arrives to Lee Co. Detention Center
Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. arrives to Lee Co. Detention Center
Ruth Vickerstaff
Ruth Vickerstaff arrives at Lee Co. Jail
On Saturday February 4, the Junior League of Columbus (JLC) will host its 2023 Character...
Junior League of Columbus to host annual character breakfast