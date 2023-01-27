Police on scene of 18-wheeler wreck on Hwy. 280 in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a wreck on Highway 280 in Smiths Station.

According to officials, the wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a car, happened near the intersection of Highway 280 and Lee Road 379.

Our crews tell us that ambulance have arrived on the scene.

Injuries are unknown at this time and the exact cause of the wreck is also unknown.

Stay with us as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.