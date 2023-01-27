Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Police on scene of 18-wheeler wreck on Hwy. 280 in Smiths Station

There is a traffic alert.
There is a traffic alert.(WNEM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a wreck on Highway 280 in Smiths Station.

According to officials, the wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a car, happened near the intersection of Highway 280 and Lee Road 379.

Our crews tell us that ambulance have arrived on the scene.

Injuries are unknown at this time and the exact cause of the wreck is also unknown.

Stay with us as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father, stepmother of Baby Jane Doe extradited to Opelika
Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping
Lemongrass Thai and Sushi 2 fire damage
Lemongrass 2 in Columbus closed for renovations due to fire
Police searching for Columbus woman involved deadly Philadelphia stabbing
Police searching for Columbus woman involved deadly Philadelphia stabbing
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say

Latest News

Amore “Baby Jane Doe” Wiggins investigation continues in Opelika
Amore “Baby Jane Doe” Wiggins investigation continues in Opelika
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
According to officials, a small camper was on fire and had been intentionally set by a person...
Troup County man charged with felonies after incident on Youngs Mill Road
Opelika Jane Doe’s father, stepmother arrive at Lee Co. Justice Center
Opelika Jane Doe’s father, stepmother arrive at Lee Co. Detention Center