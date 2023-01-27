Business Break
Troup County man charged with felonies after incident on Youngs Mill Road

According to officials, a small camper was on fire and had been intentionally set by a person on scene. At the scene, deputies were notified that the person responsible for the act had left on foot.
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple charges including interference with government property.

On January 25 at 5:21 p.m., deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 1281 Youngs Mill Road, along with the Troup County Fire Department.

According to officials, a small camper was on fire and had been intentionally set by a person on scene. Deputies were notified that the person possibly responsible for the act had left on foot and was identified as Seneca Buchanan. Deputies got the fire under control and secured the location.

Around 7:30 p.m., deputies were notified that Buchanan had returned back to property and became upset with the fire department personnel. Buchanan then began throwing rocks at a fire engine, entered the cab of the fire truck and began yelling and screaming over the dispatch radio. Firefighters were able to safely relocate to await deputies arrival.

Once deputies made contact with Buchanan in the driveway, he was taken into custody. Buchanan was charged with two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers, felony interference with government property, and three counts of felony obstruction of firefighters, by use of threats or violence.

Buchanan was transported to the Troup County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

