Two Columbus-based organizations offering FREE work-training program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Better Work Columbus and Asbury United Methodist Church are working together for the second year to offer free classes designed to remove the barriers that keep many people in Columbus without a job.

21-year-old Mykeece Reid says the word of the year is: apply

“It ain’t nothing you can’t do, you just got to apply yourself to do it. If you don’t apply yourself, you’re not going to amount to anything in life. I came to the Department of Labor to find another job, another hustle,” says Reid.

One way Columbus residents like Reid who are looking for employment can apply themselves this year is to sign up for Better Work Columbus’ Jobs for Life classes.

“This is about bringing resources into the communities where they’re needed to meet people where they are instead of making people have to go out into the community,” says Better Work Columbus Program Manager Kristin Barker.

Jobs for Life is a free 11-week program for people who are looking to find a job and keep a good job. Classes will be offered at Asbury United Methodist Church starting March 7. Applications are open right now until Friday, February 17.

“They are learning about how to search for jobs themselves, they are working on their resumes, and their vocational plans and their goals, and learning about themselves”

Barker says students who go through the program build their own identity and a newfound value in themselves.

“Most of our students tell us, ‘I just didn’t see myself before I started the class the way I see myself now, and I know that I could do things that I couldn’t do before,’” says Barker.

Classes are twice a week and FREE child care is provided. The program is an ‘earn while you learn’ opportunity, students will be paid $7.25 for the hours they spend in class...they can even earn a small increase of that based on an evaluation of progress during the program.

“It gives them an experientially understanding of why it’s important to be on time, why it’s important to communicate, and why it’s important to show up,” says Barker.

There are more ways to be involved in the Jobs for Life program.

Organizers are also looking for mentors or ‘champions’ to apply as well. Jobs for Life facilitator Amber Gorman says being a mentor is life changing and she witnessed a lot of transformations last year.

“People came into the class, they were beat down...they were broken. Being in the class and having a one-on one connection with a champion, they were able to trust somebody and open up. To hear them doing so well and even when they call me when they’re having a hard time, to have that trust in somebody is transformational for me and for them. It’s just heartfelt,” says Gorman.

To hear from past students and their experience, click here.

If you are interested in being a student, facilitator, or champion, visit betteropportunity.org or contact kristin@betterworkcolumbus.org

IMPORTANT DATES:

APPLY BY FEB. 17

ORIENTATION: FEB. 28

CLASS DATES: MARCH 7-MAY 18. Classes are Tuesday’s and Thursday’s at Asbury United Methodist Church located on 2312 Ellen Avenue.

