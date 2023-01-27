Uptown Columbus to host Sip and Shop in February

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is bringing Sip and Shop to the Fountain City.

The Sip and Shop event will be held at The Columbus Trade Center, on Thursday, February 2. Sip and Shop will last from 5pm until 8pm.

While at the Sip and Shop, ticket holders may visit local boutiques and hair and beauty vendors. Tickets are $10 per person and are available at the door. Drinks, treats and door prizes will be offered, as well.

