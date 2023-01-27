Wanted fugitive arrested in Muscogee County with added charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A wanted fugitive with multiple warrants was captured by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and charged with more crimes.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, on Jan. 26, the sheriff’s office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force received intel relating to Cameron Asante-Bediako’s location being back in Muscogee County.

Task force members arrived at the residence where the suspect, a validated gang member, was residing. A female opened the door with Bediako standing behind her, holding a rifle.

After he dropped the weapon, Bediako was taken into custody. Authorities say the rifle that the suspect was holding had been previously reported stolen. Additionally, deputies found a second rifle in the bedroom with several magazines and multiple rounds of ammunition.

Countryman says Bediako was wanted for felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Further, he was charged with theft by receiving a stolen firearm and possession of tools to commit a crime.

Bediako was transported to the Muscogee County Jail, where added charges are still pending.

