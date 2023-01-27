COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus authorities are searching for a trailer stolen from Master Kleen Dry Cleaners on River Road. The trailer, owned by WTVM-TV, was full of coats donated by viewers in the station’s recent Coat Drive.

The theft occurred around 1AM Friday morning.

WTVM trailer, full of donated coats, stolen from Columbus dry cleaning business >> https://t.co/dTLCCAlNEn pic.twitter.com/y3cd6do7cw — WTVM News Leader 9 (@WTVM) January 27, 2023

The WTVM Coat Drive is an annual event where viewers are asked to donate gently used coats in late December and early January. This year the station collected hundreds of coats thanks to the generosity of viewers.

Master Kleen, a sponsor of the Coat Drive, offers dry cleaning services for the clothing before the coats are distributed to organizations and churches across the Chattahoochee Valley.

Thankfully, only a portion of the coats donated in the drive were in the trailer at the time of the theft.

The white 5x8 trailer is property of WTVM. The tag number is TT66Z35.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the trailer can contact Columbus Police at (706) 653-3188.

