Americus robbery suspects apprehended and charged

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On January 25, around noon, the Americus Police Department responded to an apparent armed robbery.

Authorities responded to the 100 block of Highway 27, in Americus. According to officials, the victim was approached by three armed suspects, in the parking lot,. The suspects stole an assault rifle from the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were located in an apartment complex before being traken into custody. The suspects are Keitavious Phillips, Deontre Tookes and a 16 year old juvenile. Police seized several weapons, as well. All three suspects were charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm, during the commission of a felony.

