Columbus PD: 33-year-old charged in armed robbery, kidnapping at Super 8 Motel

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 33-year-old male suspect was arrested at a Columbus Super 8 Motel on multiple charges, including armed robbery and kidnapping.

According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 27, around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the Warm Springs Road motel concerning an armed robbery and kidnapping.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that Kie-Aaron Lamar Dawkins entered the business, showed a gun and demanded room keys. Dawkins then forced an employee and customer into a motel room, held them at gunpoint and took their cell phones.

After gaining access to the room, officers were able to rescue the victims and arrest the suspect.

Subsequently, Dawkins was charged with the following crimes,

Two counts of armed robbery

Two counts of kidnapping

Two counts of false imprisonment

Pointing a pistol at another

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon

Simple battery

Dawkins is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 8 a.m.

