Columbus PD: 33-year-old charged in armed robbery, kidnapping at Super 8 Motel

Kie-Aaron Lamar Dawkins
Kie-Aaron Lamar Dawkins(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 33-year-old male suspect was arrested at a Columbus Super 8 Motel on multiple charges, including armed robbery and kidnapping.

According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 27, around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the Warm Springs Road motel concerning an armed robbery and kidnapping.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that Kie-Aaron Lamar Dawkins entered the business, showed a gun and demanded room keys. Dawkins then forced an employee and customer into a motel room, held them at gunpoint and took their cell phones.

After gaining access to the room, officers were able to rescue the victims and arrest the suspect.

Subsequently, Dawkins was charged with the following crimes,

  • Two counts of armed robbery
  • Two counts of kidnapping
  • Two counts of false imprisonment
  • Pointing a pistol at another
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon
  • Simple battery

Dawkins is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 8 a.m.

