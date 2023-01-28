Business Break
Dry Today, Rainy Tomorrow

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold start throughout the Valley this morning with temperatures at or below freezing in most spots. The good news is that we will warm up this afternoon to the low 60s with mostly sunny skies. Conditions turn cloudy late tonight as we look west for incoming rain Sunday evening. Sunday isn’t expected to be a washout, but nice coverage of rain is expected Sunday evening and will last into the overnight hours.  Most of the rain should be clear of the Valley as you head out the door Monday morning. Monday and Tuesday are shaping up to be the drier days of the work week but still can’t rule out a stray shower either day. The rain settles in on Wednesday and will stay until Friday with the best coverage of rain looking to be Thursday. Temperatures will remain warm in the coming days as well with all the moisture in the air, so expect next week’s highs to be in the mid to upper 60s.

