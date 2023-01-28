Business Break
FEMA to open disaster recovery center in Troup County

By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A FEMA disaster recovery center will open Sunday, January 29, in Troup County to provide one-on-one assistance. This will help people directly affected by the January 12 severe storms, straight line winds and tornadoes.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

The disaster recovery center will be located at, The William J. Griggs Community Center. The exact address of the FEMA recovery center, is 716 Glenn Roberson Drive, in LaGrange.

The recovery center will be open seven days a week, from 8a.m. to 6p.m.

