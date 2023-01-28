Business Break
Gloomy Weather is Back Again

Elise’s Forecast
Sunday will start dry but rain enter the forecast again around lunch with coverage increasing the rest of the day.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a gorgeous Saturday in the Valley, and I hope if you had any outdoor plans for the weekend you got them done today! Rain will make a triumphant return early tomorrow afternoon. Tonight things will stay dry, but very cloudy with temps in the low 40s out the door. Sunday’s temps will be similar to today, but that rain will be the main story starting around lunchtime. The showers will turn to heavier rain as the afternoon progresses, with almost everyone seeing heavy rainfall overnight. Not expecting much besides the sogginess from this system, other than a few rumbles of thunder. Since this washout will be brought on by southerly flow that means we will see warm weather following. The first day of the work week will start off with a few lingering showers, but the afternoon should be overall dry with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Despite the rain being pretty much out of the picture, expect clouds to stick around for almost the entire week ahead - so even when it’s not raining it will still be gloomy out. Overnight lows will stay consistent in the low 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday look to have less chance at a shower, and temps will stay in the mid and upper 60s. Wednesday night coverage starts to increase again, and it stays around 50-60% through Friday afternoon. We should see a brief dry out next Saturday, but the end of the next weekend will be met with rain again.

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Weekend Forecast Panels
Dry Today, Rainy Tomorrow
A dry start to the weekend, but the same can't be said by later Sunday into Sunday night.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Dry Saturday; Wet Weather Late Sunday
Cold for most of the day, but highs reach the low to mid 50s this afternoon.
Chill sticking around for now, Rain returns later in weekend