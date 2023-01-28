River Dragon sets FPHL record in blowout win over Prowlers
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus River Dragons shutout the Port Huron Prowlers, 7-0, on Friday night at the Civic Center.
Dragons’ goalie Breandan Colgan made 21 saves in his record-setting sixth shutout of the season. No other FPHL goalie has ever had six shutouts in a single season.
See the video above for highlights from Friday night’s win. The same teams take the ice on Saturday at 7:30/6:30c.
