River Dragon sets FPHL record in blowout win over Prowlers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus River Dragons shutout the Port Huron Prowlers, 7-0, on Friday night at the Civic Center.

Dragons’ goalie Breandan Colgan made 21 saves in his record-setting sixth shutout of the season. No other FPHL goalie has ever had six shutouts in a single season.

TOUCHDOWN @C_RiverDragons!



River Dragons score seven goals and goalie Breandan Colgan sets an FPHL record with his sixth shutout of the season. @jahop23 @TonyReeseTV pic.twitter.com/SIVzTYjgdV — WTVM Sports Leader 9 (@wtvmsports) January 28, 2023

See the video above for highlights from Friday night’s win. The same teams take the ice on Saturday at 7:30/6:30c.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.