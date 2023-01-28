Special Report: Opelika Baby Jane Doe, Amore Wiggins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been over a decade since the bone remains of a once unidentified child were found in an Opelika mobile home park.

Now, 11 years later, Amore Wiggins, formally known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, has been identified, and two suspects, her father and stepmother, are in custody for the little girl’s death.

News Leader 9 presents you with a special report on the coverage of Amore over the years and brings you up-to-date on the latest information on this surreal case.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.