LaGrange murder suspects unknown after Saturday shooting

The shooting occurred around 11:30 on Saturday night.
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -Officers with the LaGrange Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to the 100 block of Jameson Drive (Jameson Inn), in reference to a person shot.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 on Saturday night. When officers arrived, they located Alan Dale Huguley Jr, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Huguley was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

Evidence at the scene, indicates Huguley was shot by an unknown suspects. The suspects fled the scene on foot. According to authorities, the identity of the suspects are unknown. The suspects are described as two black males.

One of the male suspects was heavy set and was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with blue and white Air Jordan sneakers. The second suspect was slim built and was wearing all black with black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on this incident call, 706-883-2603. All information given is confidential and may lead to a reward.

