Rainy Day Ahead of the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dust off the rain gear if you’re heading out today because conditions will be quite wet this afternoon and evening. Today, temperatures will warm into the low 60s before the rain moves into the Valley this afternoon. This coverage of rain will last the rest of your Sunday with the best coverage of rain coming this evening. A few rumbles of thunder are likely, but we are not expecting any kind of severe threat from this rain-producing system. The showers will last into the overnight hours, but conditions won’t be as rainy heading out the door tomorrow morning. Monday will remain cloudy with a few light showers that will be present throughout the day and temperatures will be warm and muggy in the low 70s. A small break from the more intense rainy conditions will come Tuesday and Wednesday. Not saying there will not be any rain these days but we are expecting a few light showers to be likely at any time either day. The best coverage of rain comes Thursday with another cold developing to our west. Conditions are looking to dry out Friday and Saturday for the first time in a while. Temperatures next week will be warm and muggy in the mid-60s.

