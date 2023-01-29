Warm and Rainy This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The much anticipated Sunday rain has moved into the Valley, and will stick around all night tonight. I doubt anyone stays dry from this soaking, but if you do manage to miss out on tonight/tomorrow’s rain don’t fret - there’s more to come! Temps will be mild tonight, in the low to mid 50s, with similar lows to follow all week. High temps will stay warm in the mid to upper 60s until Friday when we see a cool down from a cold front Thursday night. As far as rain goes, here’s the breakdown: heavy rain overnight tonight with showers lingering well into Monday evening. Noticeably drier Tuesday and Wednesday, but still a chance you could see a few sprinkles. Heavier, more widespread, rainfall returns Thursday and sticks around overnight and through the day Friday. For now it looks like your weekend is good to go with sunny skies on Saturday and gloomy but dry conditions Sunday. We could see another shot at showers as we head into the next work week. Temperatures behind Thursday’s cold front will drop back down to seasonable for Friday and just below average for the weekend.

