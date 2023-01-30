Business Break
Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of mentors in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Jan. 30, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Big Brothers Big Sisters is in need of volunteers!

Since 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been changing the lives of children facing adversity in the local communities.

Volunteers have the chance to develop community-based mentoring relationships that involve one-on-one outings and activities that Bigs and Littles enjoy together.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non profit organization. It’s a mentoring program and basically what we do is - we recruit volunteers to come through the program,” said Courtney Lyons, case manager. “We feel that it does take a village to actually help raise them. So if there is any men or women in the community, we ask that you please come through and go through the volunteer process so that we can be able to match you with a ‘Little”- a young person in our community - our youth our future.”

Each match is supported by a dedicated Match Support Specialist who is always there to provide resources and support specific to the Little’s age.

You can apply now to be a big to a little HERE.

