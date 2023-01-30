Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Chicago prosecutor dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges

Since Kelly was indicted in Cook County in 2019, federal juries in Chicago and New York have...
Since Kelly was indicted in Cook County in 2019, federal juries in Chicago and New York have convicted him of a raft of crimes.(ZUMA / MGN)
By CLAIRE SAVAGE and MICHAEL TARM Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she’s dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly, following federal convictions in two courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced the decision a day ahead of a court hearing related to state charges accusing him of sexually abusing four people, three of whom were minors. Foxx said she would ask a judge to dismiss the charges at Tuesday’s hearing.

She acknowledged that the decision “may be disappointing” to women who stepped to accuse Kelly of crimes.

“Mr. Kelly is looking at the possibility of never walking out of prison again. ... We believe justice has been served,” Foxx said.

Since Kelly was indicted in Cook County in 2019, federal juries in Chicago and New York have convicted him of a raft of crimes, including child pornography, enticement, racketeering and sex trafficking related to allegations that he victimized women and girls.

Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, is serving a 30-year prison sentence in the New York case and awaits sentencing on Feb. 23 in Chicago federal court. He is appealing those convictions. Based on the New York sentence alone, the 56-year-old won’t be eligible for release until he is around 80.

Another sexual-misconduct case is pending in Hennepin County, Minnesota, where the Grammy Award-winner faces solicitation charges. That case, too, has been on hold while the federal cases played out. Minnesota prosecutors haven’t said whether they still intend to take Kelly to trial.

Prosecutors sometimes choose to go ahead with more trials out of a concern that convictions elsewhere could be reversed during appeals. They see an opportunity for additional convictions as insurance.

Known for his smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly” and for sex-infused songs such as “Bump n’ Grind,” Kelly sold millions of albums even after allegations about his abuse of young girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s. He beat child pornography charges in Chicago in 2008, when a jury acquitted him.

Widespread outrage over Kelly’s sexual misconduct didn’t emerge until the #MeToo reckoning and the release of the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.”

After that series aired in early 2019, Foxx pleaded with accusers to come forward so that prosecutors could pursue charges. She announced the Cook County indictment months before the federal cases in New York and Chicago. Foxx’s office alleged he repeatedly sought out girls for sex, including one he encountered at her 16th birthday party and another who met the R&B star while he was on trial in 2008.

Federal prosecutors in New York told jurors at his 2021 trial that Kelly used his entourage of managers and aides to meet girls and keep them obedient, an operation that prosecutors said amounted to a criminal enterprise.

Last year, prosecutors at Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago portrayed him as a master manipulator who used his fame and wealth to reel in star-struck fans, some of them minors, to sexually abuse then discard them. Four accusers testified .

While prosecutors in that case won convictions on six of the 13 counts against him in that case, the government lost the marquee count — that Kelly and his then-business manager successfully rigged his 2008 child pornography trial.

___

Follow Michael Tarm on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mtarm and find more of AP’s coverage of R. Kelly’s trials at https://apnews.com/hub/r-kelly

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kie-Aaron Lamar Dawkins
Columbus PD: 33-year-old charged in armed robbery, kidnapping at Super 8 Motel
Alonzo Dargan, Jr. sentenced to life for murder of pregnant Troup Co. woman
Suspect in Columbus bank fraud cases
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes
The shooting occurred around 11:30 on Saturday night.
LaGrange murder suspects unknown after Saturday shooting
WTVM trailer recovered, donated coats stolen from inside
WTVM trailer recovered, donated coats stolen from inside

Latest News

Rep. Gallego’s Senate bid leaves Democrats with multiple questions about who to support and at what
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 charged
A new proposed rule forbids the moral exemption for employer health plans to cover contraception.
Biden administration to strengthen Obamacare contraceptive mandate
Imagine paying your debt and having it disappear from your credit report, only to see it...
Zombie Debt: Settled and unearned debts haunt consumer credit reports for years
Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the...
Hearse carrying body for donations teeters over 100-foot embankment