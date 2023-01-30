Columbus police investigate shooting on Buxton Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Buxton Drive.

The shooting occurred on January 29 at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Officials say police received a call that a home and car were shot into on Buxton Drive. Police say the home was occupied during the shooting.

No injuries were reported.

No other details have been released at this time.

