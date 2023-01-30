Gloomy Next Few Days; Heavier Rain is Back Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overall dreary start to our work week with a few showers in the Valley. These conditions won’t be changing anytime soon. Tonight, mostly dry but you could see a stray shower. You’ll want to give yourself a little extra time getting out the door tomorrow because we will be seeing some spots of dense, patchy fog. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a repeat of this afternoon, with gloomy, overcast skies and a few spotty showers. Temps should be relatively warm, topping out in the mid and upper 60s through Thursday. More heavy rain makes its way back to the Valley Thursday afternoon and overnight as a cold front pushes through. This will drop temps back to the mid and upper 50s for the weekend. Overnight lows will be warm through the work week too, staying in the low and mid 50s. These will also take a dip behind the cold front, with weekend mornings starting out in the mid and upper 30s. A few showers could stick around for the first part of Friday, but conditions will be overall dry behind the cold front for about 3 or 4 days. Then we will watch another system move through bringing widespread rain next Wednesday.

