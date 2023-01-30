Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Gloomy Next Few Days; Heavier Rain is Back Thursday

Elise’s Forecast
A few showers tomorrow and Wednesday. Heavier rain Thursday afternoon and overnight into Friday.
A few showers tomorrow and Wednesday. Heavier rain Thursday afternoon and overnight into Friday.(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overall dreary start to our work week with a few showers in the Valley. These conditions won’t be changing anytime soon. Tonight, mostly dry but you could see a stray shower. You’ll want to give yourself a little extra time getting out the door tomorrow because we will be seeing some spots of dense, patchy fog. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a repeat of this afternoon, with gloomy, overcast skies and a few spotty showers. Temps should be relatively warm, topping out in the mid and upper 60s through Thursday. More heavy rain makes its way back to the Valley Thursday afternoon and overnight as a cold front pushes through. This will drop temps back to the mid and upper 50s for the weekend. Overnight lows will be warm through the work week too, staying in the low and mid 50s. These will also take a dip behind the cold front, with weekend mornings starting out in the mid and upper 30s. A few showers could stick around for the first part of Friday, but conditions will be overall dry behind the cold front for about 3 or 4 days. Then we will watch another system move through bringing widespread rain next Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kie-Aaron Lamar Dawkins
Columbus PD: 33-year-old charged in armed robbery, kidnapping at Super 8 Motel
Alonzo Dargan, Jr. sentenced to life for murder of pregnant Troup Co. woman
Suspect in Columbus bank fraud cases
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes
The shooting occurred around 11:30 on Saturday night.
LaGrange murder suspects unknown after Saturday shooting
Cameron Asante-Bediako
Wanted fugitive arrested in Muscogee County with added charges

Latest News

A front is slowly moving through the Chattahoochee Valley which is keeping the rain chance...
Mild workweek ahead with rain at times
The workweek is starting off rainy. While we'll see more showers at times this week, rain...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
This week won't be a washout, but overall gloomy with a few spots of rain.
Warm and Rainy This Week
2 Day POP WTVM
Rainy Day Ahead of the Valley