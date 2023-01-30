Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit

A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police vehicle has filed a lawsuit.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warning: This story could be disturbing for some viewers.

(CNN) – A Colorado woman hit by a train while in police custody is suing the police departments and officers involved.

Body camera video shows what happened on Sept. 16, 2022.

Yareni Rios was in the back of a police vehicle parked on train tracks when an oncoming train slammed into it.

The lawsuit said Platteville and Fort Lupton officers were negligent.

Platteville Sgt. Pablo Vasquez pulled Rios over for alleged road rage, according to the lawsuit. Fort Lupton officer Jordan Steinke cuffed her and put her in the back seat of the car parked on train tracks.

Rios said she screamed for help when she heard the train’s horn.

She said Fort Lupton officer Ryan Thomeczek jumped out of the way and warned the others but left her in the car.

The train struck the vehicle 16 seconds after the first horn.

An attorney for Rios said she suffered multiple injuries, including a broken arm, a fractured sternum and tibia, nine broken ribs, broken teeth, and head trauma.

Steinke and Vasquez face criminal charges for the incident. Their attorneys and departments have not yet commented on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kie-Aaron Lamar Dawkins
Columbus PD: 33-year-old charged in armed robbery, kidnapping at Super 8 Motel
Alonzo Dargan, Jr. sentenced to life for murder of pregnant Troup Co. woman
Suspect in Columbus bank fraud cases
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes
The shooting occurred around 11:30 on Saturday night.
LaGrange murder suspects unknown after Saturday shooting
Cameron Asante-Bediako
Wanted fugitive arrested in Muscogee County with added charges

Latest News

In a pair of investigations Andy Pierrotti looks at flawed forensics and wrongful convictions.
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 12
FILE - An Amtrak train emerges from the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel in Baltimore, Sept. 15,...
LIVE: For ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal
On Saturday February 4, the Junior League of Columbus (JLC) will host its 2023 Character...
Junior League of Columbus to host annual character breakfast
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Junior League of Columbus to host annual character breakfast
Junior League of Columbus to host annual character breakfast