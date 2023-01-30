Memorial service held to honor Columbus anti-violence activist

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A memorial service was held on Saturday for a Columbus man who started an anti-violence initiative for youth.

Lyndon Burch died January 16 at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

On January 28, his celebration of life service was at Progressive Funeral Home.

Burch formed “Shoot Films, Not Guns” in an effort to help end the violence in Columbus. He was also recognized in the community for being a coach at Girls Inc., and working in the Boys and Girls Club.

His love for helping the community will be missed by many.

“I just want to say to the family, I am sorry for your loss because Coach Lyndon he was a good man. I appreciate what he did for the community and I appreciate you guys for loaning him to us.”

Instead of flowers, you can donate to the American Youth Arts Society to send your condolences to the family.

