Mercedes-Benz raises over $400K in raffle to benefit American Heart Association

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. - that’s why Mercedes-Benz hosts their yearly Heart Raffle to raise money to benefit the American Heart Association.

The raffle drum was steadily rolling at the 2023 Mercedes-Benz of Columbus Heart Raffle, which was January 28. 2,750 tickets were sold for a $150 donation to the Greater Columbus American Heart Association.

Two lucky winners won the Benz of their dreams, one winner getting $10,000 and 20 finalists winning $500.

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 21 years with more than 1.5 million dollars raised in the past years. Organizers say there is no limit when it comes to helping save lives.

“There’s just no finish line for raising money. You’re trying to raise money for research and to help people locally, trying to raise awareness. It also involves stroke, as well, a lot of people don’t think about that when they think about heart disease, but stroke is a major portion of it. So, just trying to make sure that we understand there’s no finish line in the money that we can raise to help.”

Congratulations to all the winners - winners will be contacted by Mercedes-Benz Columbus on Monday, Jan. 30.

