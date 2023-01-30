Mild workweek ahead with rain at times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The workweek is starting off soggy, and while there is a chance of rain every day, there will be plenty of breaks. Toward the very end of the workweek, it should dry out and cool down again.

Lots of clouds on this Monday with rain especially through mid morning. While it will be drier from late morning through the afternoon, a chance of showers continues as a few spurts of rain are still possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s from Columbus and points north, with mid 60s to near 70 in our southern communities.

Not as much rain after the morning commute Monday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Aside from a few stray showers tonight, it looks drier for most. Fog could develop. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Fairly cloudy with a few breaks of sun Tuesday and Wednesday. Only isolated showers are anticipated those days with rain coverage around 20% at best. Another surge of moisture arrives Thursday into Friday morning ahead of a cold front.

While a few showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, our next best chance of rain is Thursday into part of Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Once the front passes through Friday afternoon, it will start clearing out, drying up and cooling down again. Highs will be in the 50s and lows will be in the 30s through the weekend. Hopefully we’ll be entering a drier stretch as well for the most part.

It stays very mild through most of the workweek. Cooler and drier for most of the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

