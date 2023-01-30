WTVM’s Jason Dennis participating in 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A familiar face to everyone in the Chattahoochee Valley will put everything he’s got on the dance floor in just a few months.

News Leader 9′s Jason Dennis is a Star dancer in this year’s Dancing Stars of Columbus gala - a fundraiser that benefits the Alzheimer’s Association.

As we know, Jason has the news for us... but does he have the rhythm?

Find out in the interview below as he tells us his reason for participating in Dancing Stars, how Alzheimer’s Disease has affected his family, and what his favorite dance genre is.

Dancing Stars of Columbus will take place on Thursday, April 13, at the Columbus Trade Center. To donate to the Alzheimer’s Association in support of Jason, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.