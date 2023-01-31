Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Americus holds community forum to understand concerns, offer solutions

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Issues of growing gun violence and crime in the region were brought up before law enforcement, city leaders and school officials in Americus.

The city held a community forum Monday night to get a better idea of residents’ concerns and offering solutions to the problems.

The Sumter County sheriff, Americus police chief, mayor and leaders of city agencies gathering with people at Friendship Baptist Church on Cotton Avenue.

Residents told leaders that increasing gunfire in the city, violence at local schools, and gangs are all issues that need to be addressed. Some calling for more police accountability as well. Leaders called this forum a huge success because it’s bringing police and the community together.

“We’re excited about tonight so that we can make sure that that bridge between public safety and the public is still open, free of any obstructions and to answer any questions the public may have,” said Sheriff Eric Bryant.

Anytime we can interact with folks and let them know what’s going on and answer their questions directly, I think that’s a good thing,” said Americus Police Chief Mark Scott.

Americus’s mayor also announced at the forum that they are looking on adding a public information officer to the city’s team.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial service held to honor Columbus anti-violence activist
Memorial service held to honor Columbus anti-violence activist
WTVM trailer recovered, donated coats stolen from inside
WTVM trailer recovered, donated coats stolen from inside
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
Kie-Aaron Lamar Dawkins
Columbus PD: 33-year-old charged in armed robbery, kidnapping at Super 8 Motel
On January 26, Opelika officers conducted a traffic stop at S. Uniroyal Road near Winding Oak...
Opelika police arrest auburn man on multiple drug charges

Latest News

Sumter Co. holds community forum to understand concerns, offer solutions
Sumter Co. holds community forum to understand concerns, offer solutions
Wife of convicted murderer speaks out
Wife of Alonzo Dargan, convicted murderer, speaks on guilty plea
Wife of convicted murderer speaks out
Wife of convicted murderer speaks out
Dense AM fog will gave way to clouds Tuesday afternoon. Staying warm with only isolated showers...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go