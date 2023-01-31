Auburn man arrested, charged with sexual abuse

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man has been arrested on sexual abuse charges.

On January 30, Auburn police arrested Kendrick Deshaun Payne, of Auburn, on a felony warrant charging him with sexual abuse first degree.

The arrest stems from officers responding to a sexual assault call on Jan. 30. Officials say a victim reported encountering a male suspect near the 700 block of Steven Street. The suspect, who was previously unknown to the victim, forcibly subjected the victim to sexual contact.

Officers located Payne near the place the crime occurred a short time after the incident. Payne was identified as the offender, and after further investigation he was placed under arrest.

Payne was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on $20,000 bond associated with this charge, however, he is additionally held on an order of commitment to jail associated with previous unrelated court actions.

