Auburn police arrest juvenile during investigation of shots fired

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn juvenile has been arrested after shooting into an occupied vehicle and building.

On Jan. 29, 2023 Auburn police responded to a shots fired call near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue.

Officers met with a victim who reported a suspect shot into the victim’s vehicle while traveling on Spencer Avenue. Police also located a second victim that reported a nearby residence was also struck with gunfire.

After further investigation, a 17-year-old juvenile was identified as the suspected shooter. The juvenile was located and arrested on the following charges:

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Possession of marijuana second degree

The juvenile suspect was transported and held at the Lee County Youth Development Center.

No physical injuries resulted from the incident.

