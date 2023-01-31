Business Break
Auburn police arrest juvenile during investigation of shots fired

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn juvenile has been arrested after shooting into an occupied vehicle and building.

On Jan. 29, 2023 Auburn police responded to a shots fired call near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue.

Officers met with a victim who reported a suspect shot into the victim’s vehicle while traveling on Spencer Avenue. Police also located a second victim that reported a nearby residence was also struck with gunfire.

After further investigation, a 17-year-old juvenile was identified as the suspected shooter. The juvenile was located and arrested on the following charges:

  • Shooting into an occupied vehicle
  • Shooting into an occupied dwelling
  • Possession of marijuana second degree

The juvenile suspect was transported and held at the Lee County Youth Development Center.

No physical injuries resulted from the incident.

