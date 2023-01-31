Bryant Garrison among finalists for Smiths Station football coach

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Smiths Station Panthers may be close to naming a new head football coach. WTVM Sports Leader 9 can confirm Bryant Garrison, the former coach at Slocumb High School, recently interviewed for the position.

Smiths Station has been looking for a new head coach since Mike Glisson resigned from his position in December after five seasons.

A new head coach cannot be confirmed until the hire is approved by the Lee County Schools Board of Education. The next meeting is scheduled for February 14, unless a special session is called before then.

