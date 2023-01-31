Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Bryant Garrison among finalists for Smiths Station football coach

Bryant Garrison before his first season at Slocomb High School
Bryant Garrison before his first season at Slocomb High School
By Jonathon Hoppe and Tony Reese
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Smiths Station Panthers may be close to naming a new head football coach. WTVM Sports Leader 9 can confirm Bryant Garrison, the former coach at Slocumb High School, recently interviewed for the position.

Smiths Station has been looking for a new head coach since Mike Glisson resigned from his position in December after five seasons.

A new head coach cannot be confirmed until the hire is approved by the Lee County Schools Board of Education. The next meeting is scheduled for February 14, unless a special session is called before then.

Stay with WTVM Sports Leader 9 as we learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wife of convicted murderer speaks out
Wife of Alonzo Dargan, convicted murderer, speaks on guilty plea
Memorial service held to honor Columbus anti-violence activist
Memorial service held to honor Columbus anti-violence activist
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
The incident occurred on Monday, January 31, at approximately 12:20 a.m. at the Wendy’s on...
Columbus police investigate robbery on Wynnton Road
WTVM trailer recovered, donated coats stolen from inside
WTVM trailer recovered, donated coats stolen from inside

Latest News

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Carver girls, Columbus High boys secure wins
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Carver girls, Columbus High boys secure wins
River Dragon sets FPHL record in blowout win over Prowlers
River Dragon sets FPHL record in blowout win over Prowlers
Alabama forward Noah Clowney (15) and Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith (1) battle for...
Previewing Auburn and Alabama’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchups
The Valley Rams Boys Basketball team is off to its best record in program history and they seem...
Valley High boys off to 23-0 start, best start in program history