Columbus police investigate robbery on Wynnton Road

The incident occurred on Monday, January 31, at approximately 12:20 a.m. at the Wendy’s on Wynnton Rd.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a robbery on Wynnton Road.

The incident occurred on Monday, January 31, at approximately 12:20 a.m. at the Wendy’s on Wynnton Rd.

Officials say the restaurant was ‘held up at gunpoint’ and the three suspects got away. It’s unknown at this time how much money the suspects were able to obtain.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Memorial service held to honor Columbus anti-violence activist
Wife of convicted murderer speaks out
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
WTVM trailer recovered, donated coats stolen from inside
Youth of the Year finalist: Chaniya Davis
Sumter Co. holds community forum to understand concerns, offer solutions
