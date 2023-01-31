Columbus police investigate robbery on Wynnton Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a robbery on Wynnton Road.

The incident occurred on Monday, January 31, at approximately 12:20 a.m. at the Wendy’s on Wynnton Rd.

Officials say the restaurant was ‘held up at gunpoint’ and the three suspects got away. It’s unknown at this time how much money the suspects were able to obtain.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.