Georgia DOT, Lutzie 43 Foundation host safe driving summit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Transportation and the Lutzie 43 Foundation hosted a Safe Driving Summit at Columbus State University Tuesday, January 31.

The purpose of the Safe Driving Summit is to educate high school students on the dangers of distracted, impaired and unsafe driving and provide them with tools to make better decisions behind the wheel.

Students listened to a keynote presentation to begin the day and then broke into several smaller groups where they attended four breakout sessions led by leaders across the safe driving community.

Students learned about the dangers of distracted, impaired and unsafe driving through hands-on simulations, and discussions to understand the importance of safe driving.

”The focus of these summits is to get these teen drivers really acclimated to the dangers really and the realities behind being behind the wheel,” said Natalie Dale, GDOT spokeswoman. “This is our third summit. We started this partnership with Lutzie43 in 2021 and it’s really brought so much into one topic. And so the more that we talk to our youth about the importance of paying attention behind the wheel- of putting the phone down - things like Tik-Tok challenges - those are not more important than your life.”

High school students attending the Safe Driving Summit left with real life examples and stories that they can share with their friends, family and community to help ensure roads are safe.

The Lutzie 43 foundation was created to continue the auburn football player Philip Lutzenkirchen legacy, who died during a drunk driving accident. In doing so - they pass on message of safe driving to all youth.

