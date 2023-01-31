Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Department’s faith-based program to teach policing, more

INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Department’s faith-based program to teach policing, more
INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Department’s faith-based program to teach policing, more
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Policing the streets in communities has become a hot topic after Nichols’ death.

Law enforcement working to keep strong relationships between their departments and the people they serve. The Columbus Police Department has a pastor’s academy program where faith-based leaders can learn more about how they are policing the city and what all comes with it.

Columbus’ Assistant Chief of Police Joyce Dent Fitzpatrick tells News Leader 9 more about the program and how it helps the community.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kie-Aaron Lamar Dawkins
Columbus PD: 33-year-old charged in armed robbery, kidnapping at Super 8 Motel
Alonzo Dargan, Jr. sentenced to life for murder of pregnant Troup Co. woman
WTVM trailer recovered, donated coats stolen from inside
WTVM trailer recovered, donated coats stolen from inside
Suspect in Columbus bank fraud cases
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes
The shooting occurred around 11:30 on Saturday night.
LaGrange murder suspects unknown after Saturday shooting

Latest News

Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Department’s faith-based program to teach policing, more
INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Department’s faith-based program to teach policing, more
On January 26, Opelika officers conducted a traffic stop at S. Uniroyal Road near Winding Oak...
Opelika police arrest auburn man on multiple drug charges