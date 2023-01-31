INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Department’s faith-based program to teach policing, more
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Policing the streets in communities has become a hot topic after Nichols’ death.
Law enforcement working to keep strong relationships between their departments and the people they serve. The Columbus Police Department has a pastor’s academy program where faith-based leaders can learn more about how they are policing the city and what all comes with it.
Columbus’ Assistant Chief of Police Joyce Dent Fitzpatrick tells News Leader 9 more about the program and how it helps the community.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.