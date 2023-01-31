Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

INTERVIEW: How women empowerment helps during hard times

INTERVIEW: How women empowerment helps during hard times
INTERVIEW: How women empowerment helps during hard times
By Dee Armstrong
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s been a rise in the number of women’s empowerment groups around the world, around the country and right here in the Valley.

You probably have a ticket to attend one that’s coming up, so today our Dee Armstrong took a peek into one of them to see why so many women attend these events...do they really accomplish anything?

Krista Collins is so excited about changes in her life after connection to a woman who mentored her.

Full interview below:

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wife of convicted murderer speaks out
Wife of Alonzo Dargan, convicted murderer, speaks on guilty plea
Memorial service held to honor Columbus anti-violence activist
Memorial service held to honor Columbus anti-violence activist
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
The incident occurred on Monday, January 31, at approximately 12:20 a.m. at the Wendy’s on...
Columbus police investigate robbery on Wynnton Road
WTVM trailer recovered, donated coats stolen from inside
WTVM trailer recovered, donated coats stolen from inside