January fog and gloom sticks around with pretty warm conditions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While there’s a lot of moisture in the air, measurable rainfall will be limited until later Thursday into Friday. That’s when we see our next spike in rain chances.

After dense morning fog Tuesday, the clouds stay with us during the afternoon with no more than a few breaks of sun. Only isolated showers are possible with a 10-20% rain coverage at best. Spring-like highs in the upper 60s north to low 70s south.

Highs approach 70 Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Areas of fog may develop again overnight, especially in our southern communities while there could be a few showers overnight in some of our northern communities. Lows in the low to mid 50s early Wednesday.

Another gloomy day coming Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky. Isolated showers at the most with temperatures a little cooler in the 60s, but the deep winter cold stays much farther to our north.

With that said, a cold front will be approaching Thursday. Showers are possible in the morning in spots north/west of Columbus. However, the rest of us won’t see better rain chances until at least the afternoon or evening it appears. Rain becomes heavy at times by Thursday night and continues into Friday morning with a gustier wind.

Rain coverage will be limited and light through Wednesday with a spike in the rainfall expected late in the workweek. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Once the rain tapers down Friday afternoon, it will start to turn cooler as the winds shift and drier air moves in. That will usher in some sunshine later in the day. Highs in the 50s.

We stay in the 50s for highs through most of the weekend. Lows will be in the 30s starting Saturday morning.

Lows in the 30s return over the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

It should be mostly dry from Saturday through Tuesday of next week.

Feeling like spring the next few days with rain likely Thursday PM into Friday AM before we dry out and cool down. (Source: WTVM Weather)

