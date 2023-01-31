New disaster recovery center to open in Meriwether Co.

MERIWETHER, Ga. (WTVM) - FEMA is opening another Disaster Recovery Center in Meriwether County for storm victims.

The center will be located at West Georgia Technical College and will be open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

For needs directly related to the Jan.12 weather systems, FEMA may be able to provide Individual Assistance grant money that does not have to be repaid for:

Rental Assistance if you need to relocate because of storm-related damage

Personal Property that was damaged or destroyed by these weather events

Lodging Reimbursement if you had to stay in a hotel temporarily

Basic Home Repairs for homeowners whose primary residence was damaged by these weather events

Other Serious Needs caused by the recent storms.

In addition to the assistance listed, please note the following:

Only one application per household

FEMA does not pay for lost or spoiled food

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will help explain assistance programs and help victims complete or check the status of their applications.

For information on Georgia’s disaster recovery, click HERE.

