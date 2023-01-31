Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

New sports, entertainment venue coming to Opelika

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A sports and entertainment venue is coming to Opelika soon.

Construction is underway for Tigertown Sports, right behind Lowes. It will include a miniature golf course, three sand beach volleyball courts, and a full service bar.

The new business is expected to cater to all ages.

The venue is planning to open in March and we will be checking for the grand opening date.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial service held to honor Columbus anti-violence activist
Memorial service held to honor Columbus anti-violence activist
Wife of convicted murderer speaks out
Wife of Alonzo Dargan, convicted murderer, speaks on guilty plea
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
WTVM trailer recovered, donated coats stolen from inside
WTVM trailer recovered, donated coats stolen from inside
On January 26, Opelika officers conducted a traffic stop at S. Uniroyal Road near Winding Oak...
Opelika police arrest auburn man on multiple drug charges

Latest News

Cross Lake closed due to high water levels
Cross Lake closed due to high water levels
Man struck by freightliner in Texas
Man struck by freightliner in Texas
DOTD preps roads for winter weather
DOTD preps roads for winter weather
The Re-Up event being held at Sci-Port
The Re-Up event being held at Sci-Port
4 inmates in custody after escaping
4 inmates in custody after escaping