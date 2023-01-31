New sports, entertainment venue coming to Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A sports and entertainment venue is coming to Opelika soon.

Construction is underway for Tigertown Sports, right behind Lowes. It will include a miniature golf course, three sand beach volleyball courts, and a full service bar.

The new business is expected to cater to all ages.

The venue is planning to open in March and we will be checking for the grand opening date.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.